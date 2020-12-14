TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 2,213,359 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.25 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -2.84% during that session. The FTI stock price is -132.34% off its 52-week high price of $21.84 and 52.23% above the 52-week low of $4.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Despite being -2.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the FTI stock price touched $10.19- or saw a rise of 6.23%. Year-to-date, TechnipFMC plc shares have moved -55.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have changed 30.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.8 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +80.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -59.57% from current levels.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TechnipFMC plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -52.7%, compared to -25.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 566.7% and 236.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.3%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.37 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.1 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.73 Billion and $3.13 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.5% for the current quarter and -1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.9%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 1.3%.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.17% with a share float percentage of 84.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 531 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.04 Million shares worth more than $189.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bpifrance SA, with the holding of over 24.69 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.79 Million and represent 5.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 8660317 shares of worth $54.65 Million while later fund manager owns 7.85 Million shares of worth $63.07 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.

