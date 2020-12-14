Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 21,317,819 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.83 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.56 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 14.29% during that session. The SYBX stock price is -55.86% off its 52-week high price of $3.99 and 47.27% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 325.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 669.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Sporting 14.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the SYBX stock price touched $3.04-1 or saw a rise of 18.91%. Year-to-date, Synlogic, Inc. shares have moved -4.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have changed 17.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 232.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +407.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 134.38% from current levels.

Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Synlogic, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.18%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.4% and 15.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -76.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +16.4%.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.88% with a share float percentage of 49.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synlogic, Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.23 Million shares worth more than $8.54 Million. As of September 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, with the holding of over 2.65 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.36 Million and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 544214 shares of worth $1.1 Million while later fund manager owns 258.95 Thousand shares of worth $585.22 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored