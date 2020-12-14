Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 2,235,947 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $383.48 Million, closed the last trade at $11.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -6.59% during that session. The RVP stock price is -26.98% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 91.45% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 763.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) trade information

Despite being -6.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the RVP stock price touched $12.90- or saw a rise of 12.09%. Year-to-date, Retractable Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 656%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) have changed 35.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +219.6%.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.51% with a share float percentage of 57.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Retractable Technologies, Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.61 Million shares worth more than $10.75 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 957.35 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.38 Million and represent 2.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 456243 shares of worth $3.04 Million while later fund manager owns 297.43 Thousand shares of worth $2.18 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.9% of company’s outstanding stock.

