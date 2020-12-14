ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 3,037,791 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $373.89 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.8 per share which meant it gained $1.26 on the day or 22.74% during that session. The SOL stock price is -39.56% off its 52-week high price of $9.49 and 87.5% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Sporting 22.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the SOL stock price touched $6.48-0 or saw a rise of 0.77%. Year-to-date, ReneSola Ltd shares have moved 354.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) have changed 28.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 723.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 275.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.41% from current levels.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ReneSola Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +329.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -94.29%, compared to -1.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 108.7% and 111.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.41 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $26.53 Million and $21.16 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.9% for the current quarter and 19% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +109.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.77% with a share float percentage of 28.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReneSola Ltd having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shah Capital Management with over 14.07 Million shares worth more than $29.12 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Shah Capital Management held 87.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 888.6 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.84 Million and represent 5.52% of shares outstanding.

