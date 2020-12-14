Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,060,755 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.4 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.94 on the day or -5.42% during that session. The LTHM stock price is -7.8% off its 52-week high price of $17.69 and 75.93% above the 52-week low of $3.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Despite being -5.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the LTHM stock price touched $17.69- or saw a rise of 7.21%. Year-to-date, Livent Corporation shares have moved 91.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have changed 25.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump -21.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -57.34% from current levels.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Livent Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +133.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -107.14%, compared to -4.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -80% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.4%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $82.99 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.28 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $78.4 Million and $68.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.9% for the current quarter and 26% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -60.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.41%.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.11% with a share float percentage of 108.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Livent Corporation having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.75 Million shares worth more than $204.08 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 21.9 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.48 Million and represent 14.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.12% shares in the company for having 8957131 shares of worth $96.29 Million while later fund manager owns 8.32 Million shares of worth $74.61 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.69% of company’s outstanding stock.

