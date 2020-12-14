Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 2,209,904 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.75 Million, closed the last trade at $5.77 per share which meant it gained $4.84 on the day or 520.76% during that session. The HTBX stock price is -421.66% off its 52-week high price of $30.1 and 75.74% above the 52-week low of $1.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) trade information

Sporting 520.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 07 when the HTBX stock price touched $7.84-2 or saw a rise of 26.4%. Year-to-date, Heat Biologics, Inc. shares have moved 73.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) have changed -21.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 405.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.5 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +506.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 324.61% from current levels.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Heat Biologics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +633.16% over the past 6 monthscompared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 70% and 63.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $560Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $280Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -72% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.2%.

