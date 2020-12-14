Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,917,388 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $95.69 per share which meant it lost -$1.16 on the day or -1.2% during that session. The FSLY stock price is -42.65% off its 52-week high price of $136.5 and 88.89% above the 52-week low of $10.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) trade information

Despite being -1.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the FSLY stock price touched $101.09 or saw a rise of 5.34%. Year-to-date, Fastly, Inc. shares have moved 376.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have changed 32.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -20.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -50.88% from current levels.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $81.84 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $84.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $58.94 Million and $62.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.9% for the current quarter and 34.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -121.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.34% with a share float percentage of 59.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fastly, Inc. having a total of 452 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 9.5 Million shares worth more than $890.12 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 7.61 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $712.54 Million and represent 7.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 2283951 shares of worth $213.96 Million while later fund manager owns 1.9 Million shares of worth $177.79 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored