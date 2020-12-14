Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1,439,979 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -1.99% during that session. The SSYS stock price is -21.63% off its 52-week high price of $22.21 and 34.88% above the 52-week low of $11.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Despite being -1.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the SSYS stock price touched $19.66- or saw a rise of 7.12%. Year-to-date, Stratasys Ltd. shares have moved -9.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have changed 22.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.33% from current levels.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stratasys Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -167.86%, compared to 0.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 78.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $135Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $127.41 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $160.16 Million and $132.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.7% for the current quarter and -4.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36%.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.31% with a share float percentage of 83.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stratasys Ltd. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 12.07 Million shares worth more than $150.52 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 22.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the holding of over 5.45 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.94 Million and represent 10.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 13.99% shares in the company for having 7616477 shares of worth $114.09 Million while later fund manager owns 2.85 Million shares of worth $35.54 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.24% of company’s outstanding stock.

