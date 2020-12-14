Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,151,659 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16 Billion, closed the recent trade at $11.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The IPOC stock price is -18.25% off its 52-week high price of $13.35 and 12.58% above the 52-week low of $9.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) trade information

Despite being -0.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the IPOC stock price touched $11.80- or saw a rise of 4.15%. Year-to-date, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III shares have moved 10.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) have changed 13.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 729.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 195.63.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.96% with a share float percentage of 82.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Linden Advisors LP with over 6.2 Million shares worth more than $77.28 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Linden Advisors LP held 7.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.68 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.83 Million and represent 4.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 654600 shares of worth $8.16 Million while later fund manager owns 260.74 Thousand shares of worth $3.25 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored