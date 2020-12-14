Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has a beta value of 3.36 and has seen 16,341,183 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.38 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -3.19% during that session. The MRO stock price is -105.7% off its 52-week high price of $14.07 and 55.85% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Despite being -3.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the MRO stock price touched $7.46-8 or saw a rise of 8.78%. Year-to-date, Marathon Oil Corporation shares have moved -49.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) have changed 34.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +104.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.52% from current levels.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Oil Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -268%, compared to -17.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -414.3% and -25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.3%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $820.27 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $806.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.22 Billion and $1.23 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.5% for the current quarter and -34.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -54.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -11.06%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.35% with a share float percentage of 70.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Oil Corporation having a total of 712 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 75.5 Million shares worth more than $308.79 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 63.43 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $259.44 Million and represent 8.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 18431450 shares of worth $75.38 Million while later fund manager owns 16.19 Million shares of worth $66.23 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

