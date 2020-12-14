Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,790,548 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $46.18 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 1.49% during that session. The FMTX stock price is -21.98% off its 52-week high price of $56.33 and 31.9% above the 52-week low of $31.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 602.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 280.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.81.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53 while the price target rests at a high of $68. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.77% from current levels.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.86% with a share float percentage of 86.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.01 Million shares worth more than $449.14 Million. As of September 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 21.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 3.38 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $168.43 Million and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 543025 shares of worth $27.06 Million while later fund manager owns 461.67 Thousand shares of worth $23.01 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.

