BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,953,908 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.98 Billion, closed the recent trade at $119.03 per share which meant it lost -$8.27 on the day or -6.5% during that session. The BNTX stock price is -10.06% off its 52-week high price of $131 and 76.7% above the 52-week low of $27.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioNTech SE (BNTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Despite being -6.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the BNTX stock price touched $131 or saw a rise of 10.55%. Year-to-date, BioNTech SE shares have moved 245.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have changed 10.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioNTech SE shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +150.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 106.32%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 169% and 786.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +403.2%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $342.03 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $748.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $31.14 Million and $33.02 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 998.4% for the current quarter and 2167.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -300.5%.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.39% with a share float percentage of 10.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioNTech SE having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.5 Million shares worth more than $311.73 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 34.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 4.13 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $285.62 Million and represent 31.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 15.37% shares in the company for having 2028836 shares of worth $140.46 Million while later fund manager owns 1.71 Million shares of worth $118.48 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 12.97% of company’s outstanding stock.

