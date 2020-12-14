8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 6,540,411 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.38 per share which meant it gained $2.73 on the day or 9.53% during that session. The EGHT stock price is -1.15% off its 52-week high price of $31.74 and 65.9% above the 52-week low of $10.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

Sporting 9.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the EGHT stock price touched $31.74- or saw a rise of 1.13%. Year-to-date, 8×8, Inc. shares have moved 71.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have changed 66.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -16.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.83% from current levels.

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 8×8, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +108.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.88%, compared to 8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.4% and 83.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.92% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -83.6%.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.04% with a share float percentage of 101.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 8×8, Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.43 Million shares worth more than $271.09 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 13.33 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $207.31 Million and represent 12.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6% shares in the company for having 6383772 shares of worth $110.31 Million while later fund manager owns 4.35 Million shares of worth $67.6 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.09% of company’s outstanding stock.

