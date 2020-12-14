Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has a beta value of 0.07 and has seen 1,917,320 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.38 Million, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.71% during that session. The TOPS stock price is -2078.03% off its 52-week high price of $28.75 and 28.03% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Despite being -4.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 07 when the TOPS stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 18.83%. Year-to-date, Top Ships Inc. shares have moved -93.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have changed 16.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 657.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +657.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 657.58% from current levels.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.6%.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.8% with a share float percentage of 0.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Top Ships Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Squarepoint Ops LLC with over 204.33 Thousand shares worth more than $220.68 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Squarepoint Ops LLC held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

