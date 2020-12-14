Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,022,913 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $600.31 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.22 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The GHIV stock price is -5.44% off its 52-week high price of $11.83 and 17.11% above the 52-week low of $9.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (GHIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the GHIV stock price touched $11.83- or saw a rise of 4.31%. Year-to-date, Gores Holdings IV, Inc. shares have moved 21.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) have changed 13.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.5 while the price target rests at a high of $11.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.5% from current levels.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (GHIV) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.64% with a share float percentage of 99.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gores Holdings IV, Inc. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are King Street Capital Management, LP with over 7.5 Million shares worth more than $77.33 Million. As of September 29, 2020, King Street Capital Management, LP held 17.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.37 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.45 Million and represent 5.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Merger Fund, The. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 1000000 shares of worth $10.26 Million while later fund manager owns 345.11 Thousand shares of worth $3.56 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.

