Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,714,570 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $567.16 Million, closed the recent trade at $12.47 per share which meant it gained $2.24 on the day or 21.85% during that session. The FIXX stock price is -80.43% off its 52-week high price of $22.5 and 30.23% above the 52-week low of $8.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 601.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 424.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

Sporting 21.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the FIXX stock price touched $12.63- or saw a rise of 3.48%. Year-to-date, Homology Medicines, Inc. shares have moved -41.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have changed 22.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 131.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +196.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.29% from current levels.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Homology Medicines, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.84%, compared to -5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.5% and 16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +83.7%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $590Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $563Million and $570Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 102.5% for the current quarter and 3.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -26.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -9.4%.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.36% with a share float percentage of 108.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Homology Medicines, Inc. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are 5AM Venture Management, LLC with over 5.54 Million shares worth more than $59.23 Million. As of September 29, 2020, 5AM Venture Management, LLC held 12.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 3.22 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.46 Million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 1151995 shares of worth $12.18 Million while later fund manager owns 788.04 Thousand shares of worth $8.43 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.

