Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,489,903 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.2 Million, closed the last trade at $1.1 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -7.56% during that session. The ENTX stock price is -209.09% off its 52-week high price of $3.4 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 322.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information

Despite being -7.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the ENTX stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 27.15%. Year-to-date, Entera Bio Ltd. shares have moved -48.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) have changed 0.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 263.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +263.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 263.64% from current levels.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.2%.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.38% with a share float percentage of 17.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entera Bio Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Knoll Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.74 Million shares worth more than $2.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Knoll Capital Management, L.P. held 9.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wedbush Securities Inc, with the holding of over 121.62 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.8 Thousand and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

