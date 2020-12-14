Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 1,834,331 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16Million, closed the last trade at $0.89 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.21% during that session. The BGI stock price is -121.35% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 64.04% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 408.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) trade information

Sporting 0.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the BGI stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 7.28%. Year-to-date, Birks Group Inc. shares have moved -1.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) have changed 24.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 128.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 121.64.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.2%.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.1% with a share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Birks Group Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 10Thousand shares worth more than $6.76 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Royal Bank of Canada held 0.1% of shares outstanding.

