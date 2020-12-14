Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 1,131,425 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $677.86 Million, closed the last trade at $6.71 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The QTNT stock price is -54.69% off its 52-week high price of $10.38 and 64.23% above the 52-week low of $2.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 773.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 843.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quotient Limited (QTNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the QTNT stock price touched $7.39-9 or saw a rise of 9.2%. Year-to-date, Quotient Limited shares have moved -29.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) have changed 18.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +108.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.93% from current levels.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quotient Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.56%, compared to 15% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.6% and 12.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +25.3%.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.64% with a share float percentage of 93.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quotient Limited having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 16.2 Million shares worth more than $83.27 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 16.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Capital LLP, with the holding of over 9.25 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.55 Million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 2914656 shares of worth $14.98 Million while later fund manager owns 1.76 Million shares of worth $9.06 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.

