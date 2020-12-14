Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,828,351 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.7 Billion, closed the recent trade at $120.27 per share which meant it gained $3.17 on the day or 2.71% during that session. The PTON stock price is -16.2% off its 52-week high price of $139.75 and 85.28% above the 52-week low of $17.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Sporting 2.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the PTON stock price touched $123.5 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares have moved 323.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed 19.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $135.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $160. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -72.56% from current levels.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +134.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -237.5%, compared to 8.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 140% and 115% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +115.7%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.1%.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.06% with a share float percentage of 71.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive, Inc. having a total of 670 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.02 Million shares worth more than $1.69 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 15.78 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.57 Billion and represent 6.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 14519198 shares of worth $1.44 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.49 Million shares of worth $544.74 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.

