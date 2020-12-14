Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,854,433 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.34 per share which meant it lost -$1 on the day or -3% during that session. The LPRO stock price is -6.99% off its 52-week high price of $34.6 and 71.03% above the 52-week low of $9.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Despite being -3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the LPRO stock price touched $34.60- or saw a rise of 6.53%. Year-to-date, Open Lending Corporation shares have moved 150.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) have changed 13.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.24% from current levels.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +383.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 51.41%.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.12% with a share float percentage of 63.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Open Lending Corporation having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 6.45 Million shares worth more than $164.39 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 5.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.1 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.68 Million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.7% shares in the company for having 2184471 shares of worth $55.7 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $45.9 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.4% of company’s outstanding stock.

