Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has a beta value of 3.31 and has seen 3,989,217 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The MUR stock price is -109.07% off its 52-week high price of $28.12 and 66.54% above the 52-week low of $4.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) trade information

Despite being -1.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the MUR stock price touched $13.80- or saw a rise of 2.54%. Year-to-date, Murphy Oil Corporation shares have moved -49.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) have changed 55.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump -9.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.09% from current levels.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Murphy Oil Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -241.38%, compared to -34.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -162.5% and 10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.5%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $484.34 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $459.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $637.48 Million and $1Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24% for the current quarter and -54.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +187.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.64%.

MUR Dividends

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 28 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.5 at a share yield of 3.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.8%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.02% with a share float percentage of 87.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Murphy Oil Corporation having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.4 Million shares worth more than $181.95 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 13.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.75 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $122.62 Million and represent 8.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.89% shares in the company for having 15184766 shares of worth $200.59 Million while later fund manager owns 3.94 Million shares of worth $30.45 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored