MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,426,152 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.89 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.47 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The MPLN stock price is -23.61% off its 52-week high price of $10.47 and 27.74% above the 52-week low of $6.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the MPLN stock price touched $9.29-8 or saw a rise of 8.83%. Year-to-date, MultiPlan Corporation shares have moved -12.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) have changed 20.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.06% from current levels.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

