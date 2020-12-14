Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,362,584 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.21 Billion, closed the last trade at $353.96 per share which meant it lost -$19.32 on the day or -5.18% during that session. The SNOW stock price is -21.2% off its 52-week high price of $429 and 41.08% above the 52-week low of $208.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $296.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump -16.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $175 while the price target rests at a high of $515. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -50.56% from current levels.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -95.8%.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.34% with a share float percentage of 96.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snowflake Inc. having a total of 438 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 17.46 Million shares worth more than $4.38 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, SC US (TTGP) Ltd held 34.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with the holding of over 6.13 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.54 Billion and represent 12.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 1020700 shares of worth $256.2 Million while later fund manager owns 773.94 Thousand shares of worth $194.26 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.

