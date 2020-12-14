UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 1,876,722 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.79 Million, closed the last trade at $1.72 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The UTSI stock price is -73.84% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 52.33% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 770.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) trade information

Sporting 1.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the UTSI stock price touched $2.54 or saw a rise of 32.28%. Year-to-date, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares have moved -41.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) have changed 83.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 167.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.35% from current levels.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $24.65 Million and $13.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -59.4% for the current quarter and -28.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -182.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22%.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.83% with a share float percentage of 13.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UTStarcom Holdings Corp. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.23 Million shares worth more than $1.32 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System), with the holding of over 61.72 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.35 Thousand and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

