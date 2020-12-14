Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 8,859,273 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.36 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.07 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 15.41% during that session. The SCKT stock price is -46.58% off its 52-week high price of $4.5 and 75.24% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 895.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) trade information

Sporting 15.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the SCKT stock price touched $3.37-1 or saw a rise of 11.28%. Year-to-date, Socket Mobile, Inc. shares have moved 85.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) have changed 33.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.29% from current levels.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +149.3%.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.27% with a share float percentage of 4.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Socket Mobile, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 72.18 Thousand shares worth more than $91.67 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CSS LLC, with the holding of over 55.86 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.94 Thousand and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 27598 shares of worth $35.05 Thousand while later fund manager owns 789 shares of worth $1Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

