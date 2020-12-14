Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 6,769,855 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.39 Million, closed the last trade at $2.21 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 14.51% during that session. The CATB stock price is -288.69% off its 52-week high price of $8.59 and 43.44% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) trade information

Sporting 14.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the CATB stock price touched $2.27-2 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -62.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) have changed 54.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 469.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 96.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 985.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +985.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 985.97% from current levels.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.55% with a share float percentage of 43.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 3.05 Million shares worth more than $18.87 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 15.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.12 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.9 Million and represent 5.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.87% shares in the company for having 1781000 shares of worth $10.29 Million while later fund manager owns 1.22 Million shares of worth $7.05 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.07% of company’s outstanding stock.

