QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 16,968,995 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $64.15 per share which meant it lost -$12.46 on the day or -16.26% during that session. The QS stock price is -36.4% off its 52-week high price of $87.5 and 84.82% above the 52-week low of $9.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28, which means that the shares’ value could jump -56.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -56.35% from current levels.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored