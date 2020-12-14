Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 11,896,262 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.35 Billion, closed the recent trade at $55.79 per share which meant it gained $25.86 on the day or 86.4% during that session. The ARVN stock price is -34.43% off its 52-week high price of $75 and 64.72% above the 52-week low of $19.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 497.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 511.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) trade information

Sporting 86.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the ARVN stock price touched $75.00- or saw a rise of 26.15%. Year-to-date, Arvinas, Inc. shares have moved 34.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 109.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have changed 117.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -35.47% from current levels.

Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arvinas, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.92%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.9% and -39.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.4%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.74 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.27 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.89 Million and $6.24 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.7% for the current quarter and 0.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.2%.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.03% with a share float percentage of 104.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arvinas, Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.48 Million shares worth more than $105.8 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 11.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canaan Partners IX LLC, with the holding of over 3.99 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.19 Million and represent 9.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.42% shares in the company for having 1387521 shares of worth $29.01 Million while later fund manager owns 692.09 Thousand shares of worth $14.47 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.

