Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 26,235,356 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $781.73 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.22 per share which meant it gained $4.83 on the day or 75.59% during that session. The RUBY stock price is -28.7% off its 52-week high price of $14.44 and 70.14% above the 52-week low of $3.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 280.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 214.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +149.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -73.26% from current levels.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -85.2%.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.92% with a share float percentage of 103.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 38.3 Million shares worth more than $191.87 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 47.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.23 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.24 Million and represent 12.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.47% shares in the company for having 4423656 shares of worth $18.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.53 Million shares of worth $7.68 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored