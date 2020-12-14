Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,172,327 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $610.76 Million, closed the recent trade at $12.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The QELL stock price is -8.36% off its 52-week high price of $14 and 21.36% above the 52-week low of $10.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored