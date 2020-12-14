Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,276,810 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.44 Million, closed the last trade at $1.66 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 46.9% during that session. The EQS stock price is -15.06% off its 52-week high price of $1.91 and 55.42% above the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 258.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.09 Million shares.

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) trade information

Sporting 46.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the EQS stock price touched $1.9095 or saw a rise of 13.07%. Year-to-date, Equus Total Return, Inc. shares have moved -9.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) have changed 50.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 319Thousand shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Equus Total Return, Inc. (EQS) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.3% with a share float percentage of 8.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equus Total Return, Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are West Family Investments, Inc. with over 210.28 Thousand shares worth more than $254.43 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, West Family Investments, Inc. held 1.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bulldog Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 91.48 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.69 Thousand and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Special Opportunities Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 91476 shares of worth $110.69 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.29 Thousand shares of worth $1.56 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored