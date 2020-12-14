Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has a beta value of 3.16 and has seen 1,553,657 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $742.1 Million, closed the last trade at $3.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.3% during that session. The ERF stock price is -121.39% off its 52-week high price of $7.35 and 65.36% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Despite being -0.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the ERF stock price touched $3.34-0 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Enerplus Corporation shares have moved -53.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) have changed 47.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.91 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +80.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -42.47% from current levels.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enerplus Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -89.87%, compared to -28% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.3% and -41.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +42.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $241.79 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $248.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $224.62 Million and $202.79 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.6% for the current quarter and 22.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -173.4%.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 2.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.67%.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.95% with a share float percentage of 57.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enerplus Corporation having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. with over 21.21 Million shares worth more than $39.45 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. held 9.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 16.68 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.03 Million and represent 7.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 3882530 shares of worth $9.63 Million while later fund manager owns 1.88 Million shares of worth $4.65 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored