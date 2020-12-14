Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,364,389 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59 Billion, closed the recent trade at $52.64 per share which meant it gained $5.94 on the day or 12.71% during that session. The DOMO stock price is -3.12% off its 52-week high price of $54.28 and 85.52% above the 52-week low of $7.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 463.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Domo, Inc. (DOMO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) trade information

Sporting 12.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the DOMO stock price touched $54.28- or saw a rise of 3.64%. Year-to-date, Domo, Inc. shares have moved 140.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have changed 52.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.01% from current levels.

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Domo, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +63.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -49.2%, compared to 8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 49.4% and 40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $54.03 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $46.17 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21%.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.36% with a share float percentage of 84.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Domo, Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.08 Million shares worth more than $79.56 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 1.91 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.17 Million and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.85% shares in the company for having 1000000 shares of worth $32.18 Million while later fund manager owns 656.79 Thousand shares of worth $25.17 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.

