The consensus among analysts is that Desktop Metal (DM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.68% from current levels.

Desktop Metal (DM) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

