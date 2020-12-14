Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1,064,743 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.08 per share which meant it gained $1.1 on the day or 3.06% during that session. The COHU stock price is -4.85% off its 52-week high price of $38.88 and 76.02% above the 52-week low of $8.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 792.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 339.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cohu, Inc. (COHU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.61.

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) trade information

Sporting 3.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 07 when the COHU stock price touched $38.88- or saw a rise of 4.62%. Year-to-date, Cohu, Inc. shares have moved 62.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have changed 50.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 693.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.91% from current levels.

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $197.76 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $207.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $142.01 Million and $138.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.3% for the current quarter and 49.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -64.9%.

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.86% with a share float percentage of 94.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cohu, Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.22 Million shares worth more than $106.85 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with the holding of over 2.7 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.43 Million and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.11% shares in the company for having 2563895 shares of worth $55.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.3 Million shares of worth $24.5 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

