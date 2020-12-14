CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 3,768,111 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -3.42% during that session. The CNX stock price is -32.37% off its 52-week high price of $14.19 and 60.26% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Despite being -3.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the CNX stock price touched $11.14- or saw a rise of 3.77%. Year-to-date, CNX Resources Corporation shares have moved 21.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) have changed 7.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +58.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.94% from current levels.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CNX Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 176.92%, compared to -34.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -59.1% and -55.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $401.01 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $418.88 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $508.99 Million and $416.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -21.2% for the current quarter and 0.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -111.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.7%.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.44% with a share float percentage of 94.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNX Resources Corporation having a total of 362 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with over 35.59 Million shares worth more than $335.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ held 15.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.98 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $226.39 Million and represent 10.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Longleaf Partners Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 12751607 shares of worth $120.38 Million while later fund manager owns 7.59 Million shares of worth $71.69 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.38% of company’s outstanding stock.

