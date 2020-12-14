CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 3.3 and has seen 8,835,602 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $348.28 Million, closed the last trade at $15.95 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 3.64% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -15.74% off its 52-week high price of $18.46 and 93.92% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting 3.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the CLSK stock price touched $18.46- or saw a rise of 13.61%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark, Inc. shares have moved 198.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed 74.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.47% from current levels.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.78% with a share float percentage of 18.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CleanSpark, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 815.49 Thousand shares worth more than $10.19 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 535.76 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.69 Million and represent 10.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 11.08% shares in the company for having 540055 shares of worth $6.75 Million while later fund manager owns 224.67 Thousand shares of worth $2.81 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.61% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored