Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 1,013,196 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.09 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 1.6% during that session. The CATM stock price is -31.37% off its 52-week high price of $47.41 and 56.47% above the 52-week low of $15.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 987.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 503.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cardtronics plc (CATM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) trade information

Sporting 1.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the CATM stock price touched $36.24- or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Cardtronics plc shares have moved -19.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) have changed 76.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.81% from current levels.

Cardtronics plc (CATM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cardtronics plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.9%, compared to -5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.9% and -19% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $275.53 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $288.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $338.81 Million and $306.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.7% for the current quarter and -6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -36.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.8%.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.93% with a share float percentage of 117.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardtronics plc having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Executive Capital, LP with over 8.64 Million shares worth more than $171.17 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Hudson Executive Capital, LP held 19.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.15 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.05 Million and represent 11.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.49% shares in the company for having 2886983 shares of worth $64.47 Million while later fund manager owns 2.18 Million shares of worth $38.81 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.9% of company’s outstanding stock.

