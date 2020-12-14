Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,791,407 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $626.56 Million, closed the recent trade at $14.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.99% during that session. The APXT stock price is -21.56% off its 52-week high price of $17.25 and 35.73% above the 52-week low of $9.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) trade information

Despite being -0.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the APXT stock price touched $15.40- or saw a rise of 8%. Year-to-date, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation shares have moved 43.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) have changed 38.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 345.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 152.66.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.29% with a share float percentage of 78.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 2.58 Million shares worth more than $27.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, HGC Investment Management Inc. held 7.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, with the holding of over 1.37 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.48 Million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 661000 shares of worth $7.01 Million while later fund manager owns 604.5 Thousand shares of worth $6.41 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.

