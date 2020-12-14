Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1,533,629 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.6 Million, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -8.59% during that session. The YTRA stock price is -111.05% off its 52-week high price of $3.82 and 70% above the 52-week low of $0.543. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 860.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Despite being -8.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 08 when the YTRA stock price touched $2.33 or saw a rise of 22.32%. Year-to-date, Yatra Online, Inc. shares have moved -42.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) have changed 42.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 202.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.5% from current levels.

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32%.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.78% with a share float percentage of 65.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yatra Online, Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MAK Capital One LLC with over 7.8 Million shares worth more than $5.85 Million. As of September 29, 2020, MAK Capital One LLC held 13.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.32 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.99 Million and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 105000 shares of worth $78.75 Thousand while later fund manager owns 56.19 Thousand shares of worth $42.14 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

