BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,775,402 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.7 Million, closed the last trade at $2.67 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 8.76% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -23.6% off its 52-week high price of $3.3 and 60.3% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 837.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Sporting 8.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the BLRX stock price touched $2.70-1 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, BioLineRx Ltd. shares have moved 18.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed 12.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 199.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +311.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 87.27% from current levels.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +45.5%.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.66% with a share float percentage of 29.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioLineRx Ltd. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 1.69 Million shares worth more than $2.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 768.34 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 Million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

