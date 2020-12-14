AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) has a beta value of -0.33 and has seen 2,333,132 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $212.37 Million, closed the last trade at $3.59 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 3.16% during that session. The POWW stock price is -11.42% off its 52-week high price of $4 and 73.26% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 538.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMMO, Inc. (POWW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.4%.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.01% with a share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMMO, Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ifp Advisors, Inc with over 4.43 Thousand shares worth more than $11.15 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Ifp Advisors, Inc held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

