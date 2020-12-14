American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,221,483 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.43 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.63 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 3.3% during that session. The AMWL stock price is -32.15% off its 52-week high price of $41.8 and 32.53% above the 52-week low of $21.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Well Corporation (AMWL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.8% from current levels.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -65.5%.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.34% with a share float percentage of 29.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Well Corporation having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 5.4 Million shares worth more than $160.18 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 2.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridger Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.63 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $137.31 Million and represent 2.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Baron Partners Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 1750000 shares of worth $51.87 Million while later fund manager owns 1.7 Million shares of worth $50.26 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.

