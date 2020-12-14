AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,032,653 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.12 Million, closed the last trade at $13.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The AMCI stock price is -6.16% off its 52-week high price of $14.65 and 28.62% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 705.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) trade information

Despite being -1.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the AMCI stock price touched $14.65- or saw a rise of 5.8%. Year-to-date, AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 36.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) have changed 35.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -201.5%.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.65% with a share float percentage of 69.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMCI Acquisition Corp. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 2.6 Million shares worth more than $26.9 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 28.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 2.03 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.04 Million and represent 22.45% of shares outstanding.

