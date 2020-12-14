Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 2,325,928 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.07 Billion, closed the recent trade at $21.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.97 on the day or -4.25% during that session. The AA stock price is -10.52% off its 52-week high price of $24.17 and 76.41% above the 52-week low of $5.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alcoa Corporation (AA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

Despite being -4.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the AA stock price touched $24.10- or saw a rise of 7.96%. Year-to-date, Alcoa Corporation shares have moved 3.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) have changed 33.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.7% from current levels.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alcoa Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +100.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.36%, compared to -34.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 132.3% and 143.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.33 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.42 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.44 Billion and $2.38 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.5% for the current quarter and 1.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -559.7%.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.96% with a share float percentage of 77.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alcoa Corporation having a total of 438 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.78 Million shares worth more than $195.15 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.9 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $149.97 Million and represent 6.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 5262550 shares of worth $61.2 Million while later fund manager owns 4.34 Million shares of worth $50.49 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.

