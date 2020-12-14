Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has a beta value of 2.8 and has seen 1,255,162 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $590.9 Million, closed the last trade at $6.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.3% during that session. The AFMD stock price is -5.68% off its 52-week high price of $7.07 and 78.77% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Despite being -0.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 07 when the AFMD stock price touched $7.07-5 or saw a rise of 5.31%. Year-to-date, Affimed N.V. shares have moved 144.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have changed 50.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.61.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affimed N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +103.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.36%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and -15.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +84.2%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.29 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.92 Million and $6.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 340.6% for the current quarter and -12.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -56.5%.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.25% with a share float percentage of 59.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affimed N.V. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.13 Million shares worth more than $20.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.05 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.12 Million and represent 8.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 1637987 shares of worth $5.18 Million while later fund manager owns 823.92 Thousand shares of worth $2.6 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

