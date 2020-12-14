ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 15,567,845 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.45 Million, closed the last trade at $2.48 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.77% during that session. The ADTX stock price is -286.29% off its 52-week high price of $9.58 and 34.68% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.4%.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.11% with a share float percentage of 9.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 224.97 Thousand shares worth more than $438.69 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wedbush Securities Inc, with the holding of over 61.83 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.57 Thousand and represent 0.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 2896 shares of worth $5.65 Thousand while later fund manager owns 738 shares of worth $1.44 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

