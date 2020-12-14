The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1,205,244 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $393.27 Million, closed the last trade at $12.66 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 7.47% during that session. The MCS stock price is -168.25% off its 52-week high price of $33.96 and 45.97% above the 52-week low of $6.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Marcus Corporation (MCS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.21.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) trade information

Sporting 7.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the MCS stock price touched $13.05- or saw a rise of 2.99%. Year-to-date, The Marcus Corporation shares have moved -60.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) have changed 25.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.48% from current levels.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Marcus Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -400%, compared to -15.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -503.3% and -46.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -67.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $66.79 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $97.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $206.86 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -67.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -24.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.2% with a share float percentage of 91.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Marcus Corporation having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.67 Million shares worth more than $28.35 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.6 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.4 Million and represent 6.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.12% shares in the company for having 1416903 shares of worth $10.39 Million while later fund manager owns 559Thousand shares of worth $4.32 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.

