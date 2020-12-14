XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 2,041,590 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.8 Million, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The XSPA stock price is -508.28% off its 52-week high price of $8.82 and 89.66% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) trade information

Sporting 0.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 07 when the XSPA stock price touched $1.64 or saw a rise of 11.59%. Year-to-date, XpresSpa Group, Inc. shares have moved -28.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) have changed -18.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3624.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3624.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3624.14% from current levels.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.53 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $140Million and $12.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8138.6% for the current quarter and 0.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +82.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.71% with a share float percentage of 7.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XpresSpa Group, Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.19 Million shares worth more than $2.35 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.11 Million and represent 1.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 372794 shares of worth $734.4 Thousand while later fund manager owns 130.55 Thousand shares of worth $257.18 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored